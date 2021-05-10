Crews battle fire burning in hills east of Vista Blvd.

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews are battling a fire burning in the hills just east of Vista Blvd. and north of Interstate 80.

According to Truckee Meadows Fire, it is estimated to be about 25 acres in size after it broke out Sunday evening.

Both Truckee Meadows and Sparks Fire crews are on scene.

We’ll update you when we find out more information.

Multiple #TMFR Resources on scene at Vista Blvd and Sparks Blvd supporting

@cityofsparks

@SparksFireDept

and other fire agencies on an est. 25 acre brush fire.

@washoecounty

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.