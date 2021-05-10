Advertisement

Crews battle fire burning in hills east of Vista Blvd.

Sparks Fire and TMF&R crews are on scene.
Sparks Fire and TMF&R crews are on scene.
By Ben Deach
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:21 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews are battling a fire burning in the hills just east of Vista Blvd. and north of Interstate 80.

According to Truckee Meadows Fire, it is estimated to be about 25 acres in size after it broke out Sunday evening.

Both Truckee Meadows and Sparks Fire crews are on scene.

Multiple #TMFR Resources on scene at Vista Blvd and Sparks Blvd supporting

@cityofsparks

@SparksFireDept

and other fire agencies on an est. 25 acre brush fire.

@washoecounty

