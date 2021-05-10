Advertisement

Chipotle raising average wages to $15 per hour

Chipotle is increasing the pay of its restaurant workers to an average of $15 per hour.
Chipotle is increasing the pay of its restaurant workers to an average of $15 per hour.(Source: KATU, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:43 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chipotle is increasing employee wages.

The restaurant chain says workers make an average of $15 per hour.

The new pay scale will be rolled out by the end of June.

“Chipotle’s crew members can advance to a Restaurateur, the highest General Manager position, in as little as three and a half years, with average compensation of $100,000 while leading a multi-million-dollar growing business,” a company news release says.

Chipotle, like other chains in the fast-food industry, is trying to staff up for summer.

The restaurants have been struggling to hire workers as the pandemic appears to wane and business begins to return.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Neil Miller
Sparks man booked on felony after allegedly shooting dog
The crash happened near the corner of Mill St. and Ohm Pl.
Crews respond to rollover crash on Mill St.
SpaceX's Starlink satellite system was seen in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday, May 6,...
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
Sparks Fire and TMF&R crews are on scene.
Brush fire east of Vista Blvd. under investigation
Reno police arrest four in DUI saturation patrol

Latest News

FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
AP-NORC poll: Biden approval buoyed by his pandemic response
Louisiana native famous for Katrina response back in national spotlight
Louisiana native famous for Katrina response back in national spotlight
Sparks Fire and TMF&R crews are on scene.
Brush fire east of Vista Blvd. under investigation
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra discusses the change in health care...
HHS chief Becerra discusses moves to curtail LGBTQ discrimination in health care