California man convicted of distributing prescription opioids

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A California man faces 20 years in prison for his role in a prescription opioids trafficking conspiracy.

According to court documents, 57-year-old Myron Motley of Richmond, Calif. conspired with others to possess and distribute Oxycodone and Hydrocodone, both Schedule II controlled substances.

Investigators said Motley enlisted co-defendant Dr. Eric Math to write fraudulent prescriptions for Oxycodone and Hydrocodone to Motley and co-conspirators Joseph Jeannette, Michael Kwoka, Ivy Elliott, and Alesia Sampson. The co-conspirators would then fill the prescriptions at local pharmacies and give some of the pills to Motley, so that he could sell them to other co-conspirators, including Michael Slater.

Motley was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute Oxycodone and Hydrocodone, four counts of distribution of Oxycodone, and one count of distribution of Hydrocodone.

He is set to be sentenced August 23, 2021.

In addition to the prison time, Motley also faces a $1,000,000 fine.

Motley was charged along with co-conspirators Math, Kwoka, Slater, Elliott, and Sampson, who have pleaded guilty and await sentencing. Co-conspirator Jeannette awaits a jury trial.

The case involved a joint investigation from multiple agencies including the Reno Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, and Sparks Police Department.

