California governor proposes tax rebate as virus relief

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Millions of Californians would get tax rebates of up to $1,100 under a proposal unveiled by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

He’s branding it as part of the state’s response to the pandemic.

Individuals and households making between $30,000 and $75,000 annually would get a $600 payment under Newsom’s plan announced Monday. All households making up to $75,000 with at least one child, including immigrants who file taxes, would get an extra $500 payment.

The payments are part of what Newsom is calling a $100 billion plan to boost the state’s economic recovery. It also comes as Newsom faces a recall election.

