Alpine Meadows ends their winter operations

By Abel Garcia
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:32 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Alpine Meadows put an end to its winter operations on Sunday, May 9. Despite being in a global health crisis and with low levels of snowfall, Alex Spychelsky, Public Relations Specialist said the resort finished strong.

“We are really thankful that we were able to provide an outlet for people this year to get outside after more than a year of being in this pandemic,” said Spychelsky.

Spychelsky said the pandemic has taken a toll on their revenue. Their walk-up ticket sales were not available. Only accepting pass holders and tickets that were purchased in advance in order to enter. She said the loss of ticket sales was not the only obstacle they faced.

“We couldn’t have the same food and beverage operations that we normally do,” Spychelsky said. “Everything was to-go, but what was really important for us was to provide the same ski and ride experience.”

At Alpine Meadows, they try to extend their season till Memorial Day weekend, but this year due to the lack of snow they had to cut it short. They received an average of about 306 inches of snow for the season, which is about 75% of their annual average.

“It was honestly really impressive that we are still open for skiing and for the amount of skiing that we have had in May with only 300 inches,” Spychelsky explained.

Out of state tourism was at an all-time low this season, but the local support was overwhelming.

“There was a lot of pent-up demand to get outside, to get back to normal, so we did still see a lot of people come out,” Spychelsky said.

While the lifts at Alpine Meadows are no longer in operation, skiers and snowboarders can still hit the slopes at Squaw Valley till May 16, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

