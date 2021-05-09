Sparks man booked on felony after allegedly shooting dog

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man remained jailed Sunday morning on a felony charge of hurting an animal after he allegedly shot a dog at the Sparks Marina Saturday evening that had gotten out of its collar.

Harold Neil Miller, 57, was also booked on three gross misdemeanor counts of firing a gun where people might be endangered.

The Sarks Police Department said it received several 911 calls Saturday about 6:11 p.m. Two dogs were involved in a fight at the Sparks Marina and a man walking a large dog fired several shots and continued west through the Sparks Marina.

It wasn’t clear from the police statement if the dog being walked by the man was involved in the fight. Police also did not list the condition of the dog that was shot. Police were not available for comment Sunday morning.

A KOLO 8 News Now photographer who saw the dog said it appeared to weigh about 10 pounds.

Police found Miller near Western Village and detained him without incident.

“Miller cooperated with the investigation and admitted to shooting the victim’s dog after it had run out of its collar,” police said.

They ask anyone else with information call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.