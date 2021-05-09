Advertisement

Sparks man booked on felony after allegedly shooting dog

Harold Neil Miller
Harold Neil Miller(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:21 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man remained jailed Sunday morning on a felony charge of hurting an animal after he allegedly shot a dog at the Sparks Marina Saturday evening that had gotten out of its collar.

Harold Neil Miller, 57, was also booked on three gross misdemeanor counts of firing a gun where people might be endangered.

The Sarks Police Department said it received several 911 calls Saturday about 6:11 p.m. Two dogs were involved in a fight at the Sparks Marina and a man walking a large dog fired several shots and continued west through the Sparks Marina.

It wasn’t clear from the police statement if the dog being walked by the man was involved in the fight. Police also did not list the condition of the dog that was shot. Police were not available for comment Sunday morning.

A KOLO 8 News Now photographer who saw the dog said it appeared to weigh about 10 pounds.

Police found Miller near Western Village and detained him without incident.

“Miller cooperated with the investigation and admitted to shooting the victim’s dog after it had run out of its collar,” police said.

They ask anyone else with information call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Sparks Police Department officers take Harold Miller into custody near the Sparks Marina after...
Sparks Police Department officers take Harold Miller into custody near the Sparks Marina after Miller allegedly shot a dog at the marina.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)

Most Read

The scene of a crash on U.S. 395 near Stead Boulevard.
One dead in rollover on US 395 going to Stead Blvd
SpaceX's Starlink satellite system was seen in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday, May 6,...
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
The crash happened near the corner of Mill St. and Ohm Pl.
Crews respond to rollover crash on Mill St.
The scene of a fire in the 3500 block of Meadowlark Drive in Cold Springs.
Fire in yard spreads to home in Cold Springs
Desert tortoise eating prickly pear
Vegas teen finds deflated balloons so desert tortoises don’t

Latest News

In this Sunday, April 12 2020 photo, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone celebrates...
2 Catholic bishops at odds over Biden receiving Communion
Caesars delays plans to sell one of its Vegas Strip casinos
The crash happened near the corner of Mill St. and Ohm Pl.
Crews respond to rollover crash on Mill St.
College students may need vaccine to go on campus
College students may need vaccine to go on campus