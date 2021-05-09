Advertisement

Reno police arrest four in DUI saturation patrol

(KGNS)
By Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 4:19 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno Police Department drunk driving saturation patrol on Saturday led to four DUI arrests, police said Sunday.

There were also 11 traffic citations given. The four officers stopped 27 drivers during enforcement Saturday afternoon and evening.

“The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to always have a sober driver,” police said in a statement.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety paid for the DUI saturation patrol.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash on U.S. 395 near Stead Boulevard.
One dead in rollover on US 395 going to Stead Blvd
SpaceX's Starlink satellite system was seen in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday, May 6,...
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
The crash happened near the corner of Mill St. and Ohm Pl.
Crews respond to rollover crash on Mill St.
Harold Neil Miller
Sparks man booked on felony after allegedly shooting dog
The scene of a fire in the 3500 block of Meadowlark Drive in Cold Springs.
Fire in yard spreads to home in Cold Springs

Latest News

Legion of Honor medal for World War II veteran.
A Veteran Remembers World War II ending
In this Sunday, April 12 2020 photo, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone celebrates...
2 Catholic bishops at odds over Biden receiving Communion
Caesars delays plans to sell one of its Vegas Strip casinos
Harold Neil Miller
Sparks man booked on felony after allegedly shooting dog