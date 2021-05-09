Reno police arrest four in DUI saturation patrol

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno Police Department drunk driving saturation patrol on Saturday led to four DUI arrests, police said Sunday.

There were also 11 traffic citations given. The four officers stopped 27 drivers during enforcement Saturday afternoon and evening.

“The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to always have a sober driver,” police said in a statement.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety paid for the DUI saturation patrol.

