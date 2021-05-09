Crews respond to rollover crash on Mill St.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is in the hospital after a rollover crash in east Reno.

It happened on Mill St. east of Rock Blvd. around 6 p.m.

Reno police tell us that a single car was heading west on Mill and ended up crossing into the eastbound lanes before continuing onto the sidewalk and flipping over.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating whether a medical condition or speed were causes of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.