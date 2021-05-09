Crews respond to rollover crash on Mill St.
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 7:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is in the hospital after a rollover crash in east Reno.
It happened on Mill St. east of Rock Blvd. around 6 p.m.
Reno police tell us that a single car was heading west on Mill and ended up crossing into the eastbound lanes before continuing onto the sidewalk and flipping over.
The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Police are investigating whether a medical condition or speed were causes of the crash.
