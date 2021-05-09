College students may need vaccine to go on campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly all of Sheryn Smith’s college career has been virtual due to the pandemic, but a new requirement can help get her back inside of the classroom.

On Thursday the Nevada System of Higher Education said it is drafting plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for students, with some exceptions. Officials said this will occur once the vaccine is legally viable. Smith said learning from home has taken a major toll on her education.

“It’s a huge struggle to have everything online,” Smith said. “Learning at home can be very distracting with all the distractors everywhere and I feel like getting back on campus can help everyone focus more and it is more engaging to see the teachers.”

Officials with the Nevada System of Higher Education said students cannot afford further disruptions to their education due to the virus.

Travis Ermann said the choice to get vaccinated should be up to the student. He is glad that he is a senior and will not be required to get it before the fall semester.

“In simple terms, I’d say it is medical fascism, simply because if the student doesn’t want to or they need to have that conversation with their doctor not WHO or UN or whoever is in charge of the university,” Ermann explained.

The University of Nevada, Reno responded to the announcement saying in part quote “At this time, we are awaiting more information from the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE). There are many details and approvals that would have to happen before anything could move forward.”

“They’re just going to be pushed into a system that no else is going to tell them that this is good or if it’s not good,” Ermann said.

Smith said the student body needs to work on herd immunity.

“I don’t think they should be on campus with other students, putting everyone at risk, for all the people who do want to get vaccinated and get back to normal,” said Smith.

The plan would still need approval from the University Of Nevada System Board Of Regents and the Nevada Board of Public Health.

