Caesars delays plans to sell one of its Vegas Strip casinos

(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 10:01 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP - Caesars Entertainment is delaying plans to sell one of its eight Las Vegas Strip resorts until the market further rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to the Las Vegas Sun.

Caesars officials said they have planned to sell a Strip asset since the company’s merger with Eldorado Resorts.

Caesars CEO Tom Reeg says it’s possible a sale could happen in 2022. A potential buyer, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, looked at a Strip property before coming to terms on a $650 million deal announced Monday to buy the Palms.

CEO Laurens Vosloo declined to say which Strip property the band was considering.

