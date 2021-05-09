Advertisement

2 Catholic bishops at odds over Biden receiving Communion

In this Sunday, April 12 2020 photo, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone celebrates...
In this Sunday, April 12 2020 photo, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone celebrates Easter Mass, which was live streamed, at St. Mary's Cathedral in San Francisco. Cordileone hopes his fellow bishops, at their upcoming national meeting in June, will agree to send a strong message of disapproval to Catholic politicians who advocate for abortion rights. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By DAVID CRARY/AP National Writer
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 10:22 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco and Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego share Roman Catholicism as a faith and California as their home base.

Yet there’s a deep gulf between them in the debate over whether Catholic politicians who support abortion rights should be denied Communion.

Cordileone has made clear his view that such political figures - including President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - should not receive Communion.

McElroy, meanwhile, says the campaign to exclude Catholic officials over the abortion issue will have destructive consequences. Communion, he says, “is being weaponized and deployed as a tool in political warfare.”

