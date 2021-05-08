Advertisement

Vegas teen finds deflated balloons so desert tortoises don’t

Desert tortoise eating prickly pear
Desert tortoise eating prickly pear(Source: National Park Service)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:39 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP)- A Las Vegas teenager has been hiking the hillsides of southern Nevada to collect deflated Mylar balloons before desert tortoises find them and mistake them for edible flowers.

Christian Daniels tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal his Desert Balloon Project aims to clean up the desert, raise awareness that what goes up will come down, and urge people to stop releasing Mylar balloons.

Eating colorful Mylar can be a deadly mistake for desert tortoises found in the Mojave and Sonoran deserts and listed as threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.

