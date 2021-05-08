Possible Nevada execution date being pushed to late July

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Prosecutors in Las Vegas are changing from early June to late July the date they’re proposing for the lethal injection of a mass murderer who would be the first convicted killer put to death in Nevada in 15 years.

The date change emerged Friday in a court filing submitted to a federal judge considering whether to stop and review plans to execute Zane Floyd.

A hearing is scheduled Monday. Floyd is fighting his execution for the 1999 shotgun killings of four people and the wounding of a fifth at a Las Vegas supermarket. His attorneys didn’t immediately respond to messages.

