Possible Nevada execution date being pushed to late July

This Nov. 10, 2016 file photo released by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows the newly...
This Nov. 10, 2016 file photo released by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows the newly completed execution chamber at Ely State Prison in Ely, Nev. Zane Floyd, a convicted Nevada mass murderer, is mounting a range of legal challenges to a bid to schedule his execution in early June 2021, including questioning whether the district attorney in Las Vegas really wants the lethal injection carried out at a decommissioned prison in Carson City. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, file).(AP)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:10 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Prosecutors in Las Vegas are changing from early June to late July the date they’re proposing for the lethal injection of a mass murderer who would be the first convicted killer put to death in Nevada in 15 years.

The date change emerged Friday in a court filing submitted to a federal judge considering whether to stop and review plans to execute Zane Floyd.

A hearing is scheduled Monday. Floyd is fighting his execution for the 1999 shotgun killings of four people and the wounding of a fifth at a Las Vegas supermarket. His attorneys didn’t immediately respond to messages. 

Zane Floyd
Zane Floyd(Nevada Department of Corrections)

