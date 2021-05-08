Advertisement

North Tahoe Fire Protection District names new fire chief

North Tahoe Fire Protection District Chief Steve Leighton
North Tahoe Fire Protection District Chief Steve Leighton
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 12:33 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TAHOE CITY, Calif. (KOLO) -North Tahoe Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Steve Leighton has been named fire chief for the district, which covers the northern and western shores of Lake Tahoe on the California side.

Leighton served more than 20 years with the Reno Fire Department before joining the NTFPD and has 29 years total firefighting experience.

He succeeds Chief Mike Schwartz, who served as NTFPD chief since 2012. Leighton has served as acting chief in January. The NTFPD Board of Directors named him chief at its April 27 meeting.

Leighton has degrees in public relations and fire science technology and holds a nationally accredited chief fire officer certification.

