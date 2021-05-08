Noble Pie Parlor giving away special salad for Mother’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Noble Pie Parlor is doing a special giveaway for Mother’s Day. On Sunday, the first 50 customers to check in via Yelp at either the midtown or Summit location can snag a free “Mom’s Mandarin Salad.”

The menu item includes a spring mix with sugared almonds, red bell pepper, onion and and green Tabasco vinaigrette.

Owner Ryan Goldhammer says he’s honored to share his mom’s recipe with the community after losing her to cancer nearly 4 years ago.

“When you go through such a rough time, as everyone did this past year and what restaurants have been going through, I was missing her a little bit more. I wanted to pay a little bit more respect and draw more attention to that salad and do something nice for all the moms out there,” said Goldhammer.

Check the Yelp app for further details about the giveaway. The salads will be given away on a first come, first served basis.

