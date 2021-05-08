Advertisement

Noble Pie Parlor giving away special salad for Mother’s Day

Mom's Mandarin Salad at Noble Pie Parlor
Mom's Mandarin Salad at Noble Pie Parlor(Eric Castillo)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:08 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Noble Pie Parlor is doing a special giveaway for Mother’s Day. On Sunday, the first 50 customers to check in via Yelp at either the midtown or Summit location can snag a free “Mom’s Mandarin Salad.”

The menu item includes a spring mix with sugared almonds, red bell pepper, onion and and green Tabasco vinaigrette.

Owner Ryan Goldhammer says he’s honored to share his mom’s recipe with the community after losing her to cancer nearly 4 years ago.

“When you go through such a rough time, as everyone did this past year and what restaurants have been going through, I was missing her a little bit more. I wanted to pay a little bit more respect and draw more attention to that salad and do something nice for all the moms out there,” said Goldhammer.

Check the Yelp app for further details about the giveaway. The salads will be given away on a first come, first served basis.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Magnitude 4.7 quake between Truckee and Portola
The man was found dead in Dick Taylor Park and is believed to have been homeless.
Community asked to help identify man found dead at Dick Taylor Park
In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are...
Health experts: it’s possible to get COVID-19 between vaccine doses
A Sparks Police Department officer fires at truck driven by Joseph Patrick Williams in the...
Video footage released of police shooting near Derby Dam
The scene of a crash on U.S. 395 near Stead Boulevard.
One dead in rollover on US 395 going to Stead Blvd

Latest News

Blockchains, LLC logo.
Misconduct allegations shadow smart city proposal in Nevada
The popular Mother's Day event returns this Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Petals and Pottery event returns at The Wedge Ceramics Studio
Freedom Rail Bike
V&T Railway rail bike rides resume
Relief coming for homeless people; city, businesses focus on bigger issue
Relief coming for homeless people; city, businesses focus on bigger issue