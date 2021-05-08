Advertisement

Nevada Humane Society holds month-long virtual fundraiser

By Kelsey Marier
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Humane Society (NHS) is hosting a month-long virtual fundraiser “Paws for a Cause” during the month of May. It’s making sure our area’s homeless pets are taken care of, despite the setback of the pandemic.

“Normally this time of year we do a fundraiser called ‘Heels and Hounds,’ which is an in-person event, and of course with COVID, we weren’t able to do that,” Greg Hall, CEO of NHS said.

Each week, the organization will focus on a different aspect within NHS, showing its love for pets and the critical services it provides.

Hall added, “It’s broken down into four mini-campaigns within the month-long campaign.”

Adoptions, sponsored by 1-800 Pet Meds, are for May 2-8. The veterinary clinic, sponsored by VCA Animal Hospital, is from May 9-15. Fostering, sponsored by Petco Love Lost is for May 16-22. Rescue, sponsored by Petco Love, is happening May 23-29.

For adoptions week, it’s featuring a heartwarming story of Lady Bug and her adopter, Cat. Lady Bug spent six months in the shelter before finding her forever home and now she helps Cat who is fighting stage four cancer.

“Her story and ladybug’s story is so tremendous and inspiring that a lot of people have already been inspired to donate,” Hall said.

NHS is completely reliant on donations to continue providing its care and services. The organization’s goal is to raise $100,000.

Hall added, “It’s a matching campaign, so we have four different businesses and cooperations that are matching the donors.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Magnitude 4.7 quake between Truckee and Portola
The man was found dead in Dick Taylor Park and is believed to have been homeless.
Community asked to help identify man found dead at Dick Taylor Park
A Sparks Police Department officer fires at truck driven by Joseph Patrick Williams in the...
Video footage released of police shooting near Derby Dam
In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are...
Health experts: it’s possible to get COVID-19 between vaccine doses
The scene of a crash on Interstate 80 just west of Rock Boulevard.
Two accidents on westbound I-80; one injured, but not seriously

Latest News

The nonprofit's goal is to raise $100,000, as it is completely reliant on donations.
Paws for a Cause
James D. Hoff Memorial
Peace officers honored at annual James D. Hoff Memorial Ceremony
Foster Care
Building bonds through the foster system
The popular Mother's Day event returns this Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Petals and Pottery event returns at The Wedge Ceramics Studio