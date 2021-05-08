Nevada Humane Society holds month-long virtual fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Humane Society (NHS) is hosting a month-long virtual fundraiser “Paws for a Cause” during the month of May. It’s making sure our area’s homeless pets are taken care of, despite the setback of the pandemic.

“Normally this time of year we do a fundraiser called ‘Heels and Hounds,’ which is an in-person event, and of course with COVID, we weren’t able to do that,” Greg Hall, CEO of NHS said.

Each week, the organization will focus on a different aspect within NHS, showing its love for pets and the critical services it provides.

Hall added, “It’s broken down into four mini-campaigns within the month-long campaign.”

Adoptions, sponsored by 1-800 Pet Meds, are for May 2-8. The veterinary clinic, sponsored by VCA Animal Hospital, is from May 9-15. Fostering, sponsored by Petco Love Lost is for May 16-22. Rescue, sponsored by Petco Love, is happening May 23-29.

For adoptions week, it’s featuring a heartwarming story of Lady Bug and her adopter, Cat. Lady Bug spent six months in the shelter before finding her forever home and now she helps Cat who is fighting stage four cancer.

“Her story and ladybug’s story is so tremendous and inspiring that a lot of people have already been inspired to donate,” Hall said.

NHS is completely reliant on donations to continue providing its care and services. The organization’s goal is to raise $100,000.

Hall added, “It’s a matching campaign, so we have four different businesses and cooperations that are matching the donors.”

