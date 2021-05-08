Fire in yard spreads to home in Cold Springs
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 2:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews knocked down a brush fire that spread to a mobile home Saturday afternoon in Cold Springs.
One person safely got out of the home in the 3500 block of Meadowlark Drive that was reported around 1:20 p.m.
The fire started in the yard and spread t the home, TMFR reported. The cause is under investigation.
Drivers were asked to avoid White Lake Parkway and Hummingbird Drive for a short time.
