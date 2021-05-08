Advertisement

Fire in yard spreads to home in Cold Springs

The scene of a fire in the 3500 block of Meadowlark Drive in Cold Springs.
The scene of a fire in the 3500 block of Meadowlark Drive in Cold Springs.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 2:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews knocked down a brush fire that spread to a mobile home Saturday afternoon in Cold Springs.

One person safely got out of the home in the 3500 block of Meadowlark Drive that was reported around 1:20 p.m.

The fire started in the yard and spread t the home, TMFR reported. The cause is under investigation.

Drivers were asked to avoid White Lake Parkway and Hummingbird Drive for a short time.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

The scene of a fire in the 3500 block of Meadowlark Drive in Cold Springs.
The scene of a fire in the 3500 block of Meadowlark Drive in Cold Springs.(Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)

Most Read

The scene of a crash on U.S. 395 near Stead Boulevard.
One dead in rollover on US 395 going to Stead Blvd
Generic earthquake graphic.
Magnitude 4.7 quake between Truckee and Portola
Douglas County Sheriff's office logo.
Person killed in trespassing shooting identified
The scene of a fire on Smithridge Park
Fire in southeast Reno on Friday afternoon
A house fire sent smoke over parts of Spanish Springs early Friday.
Sparks home damaged in early-morning fire

Latest News

SpaceX's Starlink satellite system was seen in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday, May 6,...
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
North Tahoe Fire Protection District Chief Steve Leighton
North Tahoe Fire Protection District names new fire chief
Desert tortoise eating prickly pear
Vegas teen finds deflated balloons so desert tortoises don’t
Mackay Statue UNR campus
Nevada College Students May Need Vaccine to Return to Campus