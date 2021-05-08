Fire in yard spreads to home in Cold Springs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews knocked down a brush fire that spread to a mobile home Saturday afternoon in Cold Springs.

One person safely got out of the home in the 3500 block of Meadowlark Drive that was reported around 1:20 p.m.

The fire started in the yard and spread t the home, TMFR reported. The cause is under investigation.

Drivers were asked to avoid White Lake Parkway and Hummingbird Drive for a short time.

