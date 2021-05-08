Advertisement

One dead in rollover on US 395 going to Stead Blvd

The scene of a crash on U.S. 395 near Stead Boulevard.
The scene of a crash on U.S. 395 near Stead Boulevard.(Abel Garcia?KOLO)
By Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:48 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -7:10 P.M. UPDATE: The Nevada Highway Patrol reported one person is dead following a rollover accident on the U.S. 395 off-ramp to Stead Boulevard.

The NHP said the single occupant of the vehicle died.

It may have been part of a road rage incident with a white pickup truck and the NHP is now looking for the other vehicle.

The NHP said speed was a factor in the crash, which happened about 6:16 p.m.

The off-ramp will be closed for several hours, the NHP said at about 7 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Highway Patrol reports there is a fatal accident on northbound U.S. 395 near Stead Boulevard.

The crash happened about 6:16 pm.

KOLO 8 News Now has a crew en route ad will provide more information when it is available.

