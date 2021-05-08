Advertisement

Authorities: 3 dead, 2 hurt after shooting, fire in Maryland

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers...
Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers responded to reports of both a fire and active shooter in Woodlawn around 6:40 a.m. Saturday.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 9:48 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead, including a suspect, and two others are injured after a shooting and fire in Maryland.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers responded to reports of both a fire and active shooter in Woodlawn around 6:40 a.m. Saturday.

Stewart said officers found an armed man outside and shot him.

Authorities then began fighting a fire that started in a townhouse and spread to two others. Stewart said that in addition to the suspect, two others were dead and two were injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash on U.S. 395 near Stead Boulevard.
One dead in rollover on US 395 going to Stead Blvd
Generic earthquake graphic.
Magnitude 4.7 quake between Truckee and Portola
Douglas County Sheriff's office logo.
Person killed in trespassing shooting identified
The scene of a fire on Smithridge Park
Fire in southeast Reno on Friday afternoon
A house fire sent smoke over parts of Spanish Springs early Friday.
Sparks home damaged in early-morning fire

Latest News

Tawny Kitaen, remembered for her cameos in several rock music videos, died on Friday.
Tawny Kitaen, star of ’80s rock music videos, dies at 59
Desert tortoise eating prickly pear
Vegas teen finds deflated balloons so desert tortoises don’t
This image released by the Italian Culture Ministry shows a cave near Rome where fossil...
Archaeologists discover remains of 9 Neanderthals near Rome
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
US pipeline company halts some operations after cyberattack