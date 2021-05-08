2020 Tax Season different from the rest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A little more than a week remains to file your 20-20 taxes. That is unless you want to pay interest and penalties. That hasn’t changed.

But a year of COVID has meant the IRS has had a change of heart in certain instances.

For example, if you received unemployment this year, and your gross adjusted income is at a certain level, you don’t have to claim the first $10,000. Enrolled Agent Teresa Grant-Decal says if you didn’t know this and have filed before now, file an amended form.

“Well, I had several clients where I amended them anyway,” says Grant-Decal. “Because it saved them thousands of dollars. So, make the adjustments,” she says.

News that taxpayers could deduct masks, gloves and hand sanitizer from last year sounds great, but Grant Decal says hold on.

“It is 7.5% of your gross adjusted income the first dollar counts,” Grant-Decal. “So, thanks for the big deductions which is not going to happen,” she says.

The same rule applies to deducting medical costs associated with COVID. The costs would have to equate to 7.5% of the gross adjusted income. She says it wouldn’t be unheard of with the devastating effects of COVID. But it won’t be a common occurrence on a tax return. Another deduction to consider.

A home office if you’ve been forced to work remotely.

“So, it goes on Schedule A,” says Grant-Decal. “So, if you are able to itemize, there’s that word again. This particular client was able to itemize and we were able to utilize that,” she says.

Another change in 2020. A withdraw from an IRA or 401k account for COVID reasons, there is no penalty. The tax liability can be paid over three years.

