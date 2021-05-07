Advertisement

V&T Railway welcomes back guests with new rail bikes

By Kelsey Marier
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:37 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada attractions are gaining momentum heading into summer.

“So many of us have been stuck in our homes.”

Molly Ellery, Spokesperson for Freedom Rail

After a year unlike any other, a new activity is welcoming locals and visitors to the Capital City.

“It’s lovely getting outside again, with the times being how they are right now,” Michael Gordon, first-time rail bike rider said.

V&T Railway is known for its historic train tours to Virginia City. The pandemic put those on pause as the staff was unable to social distance.

“We took a quick turn and brought on Freedom Rail,” Molly Ellery, Spokesperson with Freedom Rail said, “We have these awesome rail bikes that take you down through the Carson River Canyon.”

Now that things are starting to reopen, the rail bikes are a great, safe way to have some fun outdoors and get some exercise.

Ellery added, “It had been an idea for a while, but honestly COVID was the catalyst to make it happen, and so they brought it on. It’s been an amazing partnership that we have with V&T.”

After opening last month, Ellery said it’s been a slow start, but the staff is certain the bike tours are an experience the entire family can enjoy.

“If you like outdoor activities, I would highly recommend it.”

Michael Gordon, first-time rail bike rider

This also helps rebuild and support our local economy.

“It really is a great hope that we are able to continue opening up, that we do have these safe alternatives,” Ellery said.

For more information about what you need to know about the rail bike experience, click here. To book a tour, call 1-855-724-5102.

