US judge says he might block Nevada setting execution date

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A federal judge said Thursday he might block a bid by prosecutors to have a state judge set a date as early as next month for Nevada’s first execution in 15 years.

U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware told officials he’ll need time to determine if the as-yet-undisclosed drugs and lethal injection procedure that prison officials want to use to put convicted mass murderer Zane Floyd to death would be constitutional.

The judge has scheduled another court session Monday. Floyd is fighting the death sentence he received in 2000 for killing four people with a shotgun and badly wounding a fifth in a Las Vegas supermarket in 1999.

