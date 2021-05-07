Advertisement

US judge says he might block Nevada setting execution date

Zane Floyd
Zane Floyd(Nevada Department of Corrections)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:28 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A federal judge said Thursday he might block a bid by prosecutors to have a state judge set a date as early as next month for Nevada’s first execution in 15 years.

U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware told officials he’ll need time to determine if the as-yet-undisclosed drugs and lethal injection procedure that prison officials want to use to put convicted mass murderer Zane Floyd to death would be constitutional.

The judge has scheduled another court session Monday. Floyd is fighting the death sentence he received in 2000 for killing four people with a shotgun and badly wounding a fifth in a Las Vegas supermarket in 1999.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Christian Gorham is charged with burglary after authorities said a homeowner shot him early...
DCSO: Intruder shot by homeowner in Gardnerville
EB I80 is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a semi.
McQueen High School teacher identified as pedestrian killed on I-80
Jennifer Casper-Ross disappeared May 5, 2005.
Cold case: Foul play suspected in Reno woman’s disappearance in 2005
A Sparks Police Department officer fires at truck driven by Joseph Patrick Williams in the...
Video footage released of police shooting near Derby Dam
The scene of a crash on Interstate 80 just west of Rock Boulevard.
Two accidents on westbound I-80; one injured, but not seriously

Latest News

A group of homeless people walk toward the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission
Relief coming for homeless people; city, businesses focus on bigger issue
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Emergency plans for pets
Emergency Plans For Pets
Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial, Carson City
Remembering the fallen
Dog
SLT Event focuses on emergency evacuation of pets