Sparks home damaged in early-morning fire

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A home in Sparks was significantly damaged following an early-morning fire.

It was reported around 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 in the area of Vista Boulevard and Hubble Drive.

The Sparks Fire Department said a neighbor notified the family that their patio was on fire. The family got out safely.

Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue assisted and it was determined that both the patio and attic were on fire.

No injuries were reported. Investigators are working to figure out what sparked the fire.

Crews respond to an early-morning house fire in Sparks. (KOLO)

