Sparks home damaged in early-morning fire

A house fire sent smoke over parts of Spanish Springs early Friday.
A house fire sent smoke over parts of Spanish Springs early Friday.(Ron Paula)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:09 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A home in Sparks was significantly damaged following an early-morning fire.

It was reported around 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 in the area of Vista Boulevard and Hubble Drive.

The Sparks Fire Department said a neighbor notified the family that their patio was on fire. The family got out safely.

Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue assisted and it was determined that both the patio and attic were on fire.

No injuries were reported. Investigators are working to figure out what sparked the fire.

Crews respond to an early-morning house fire in Sparks.
Crews respond to an early-morning house fire in Sparks.(KOLO)

