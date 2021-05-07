SLT Event focuses on emergency evacuation of pets

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pictures of burning trees, homes on fire, and planes dropping retardant into neighborhoods appear on the news. But rarely do we think it will happen to us.

Up at beautiful Lake Tahoe surrounded by trees, residents here are particularly vulnerable.

Nancy Muller says these stories aren’t foreign to her. Her family survived the Angora Fire in 2007.

“The brush that has grown out there, is very susceptible to fire,” says Muller. Nancy says while she has plans for herself and her family should an emergency strike again, word of a special event at Earthwise Pet this Saturday bringing attention to the family pet has her thinking twice.

“We have a to-go bag. But now this has me thinking for a to-go bag for our dog,” she says. “To really be prepared and to have a plan in place,” says Julie Shaw, owner of Earthwise Pet in South Lake Tahoe. “Everyone thinks it won’t happen to them. And it is going to happen to someone else. It’s important to be prepared,” she says.

Shaw says she’s not confident her customers, as conscientious as they are, will take the fire warnings seriously this summer and more specifically have included the family dog or cat in those emergency plans.

That’s why this Saturday at her shop on Lake Tahoe Boulevard, she’s sponsoring an event with South Lake Tahoe Fire, Tahoe Paws, and Pet Evac Pak to help residents put together what they need when they have to leave their home in a moment’s notice.

Michelle Danielson with Pet Evac Pac says they will have materials on hand to help residents. “Plan brochures,” she says. “It’s going to have everything they need in their pet’s pack, and how to make a plan. Do they have their shots ready? Are they microchipped? So, there are all these things to think about ahead of time,” she says.

Earthwise Pet is located at 2060 Lake Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe. It is located in what is commonly called the “Y”. It is next to Big 5.

The event goes on May 8, Noon to 4 pm.

