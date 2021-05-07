Remembering the fallen

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The state honored its fallen peace officers in a memorial ceremony Thursday on the capitol grounds,.

It’s an annual gathering that mixes pride and sorrow in equal measure with all the appropriate ceremony. There were honor guards, bagpipes, speeches. And, of course, tears.

At the center of it all the Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. The 137 names on its face date from 1861 and say everything about the sacrifice of the men and women listed here. Some names are familiar, others lesser known. All paid the ultimate price in service to our communities.

And sadly, each year it seems, new names are added.

This year they include Las Vegas Metro Lieutenant Erik Lloyd and Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerald Smtih. Both died of complications from COVID, essential workers who showed up in the face of the virus.

The third==Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins--stopped on a lonely highway in Eastern Nevada in March of last year to help a stranded motorist. It’s the kind of thing troopers do every day but that day the man he stopped to help shot him, took his uniform and patrol vehicle and sped off.

Sgt. Jenkins was based in Elko and much of that community turned out a few days later to line the roadway as his body came home. That impromptu memorial in his own community said much about the man and the loss he represented.

Thursday’s ceremony adding his name to so many others is a permanent reminder of that sacrifice.

Jenkins’ wife Jodi was there and no doubt spoke for everyone who knew him.

“We’re really extremely proud of him, the sacrifice he made to our community and our state.”

