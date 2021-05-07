Advertisement

Relief coming for homeless people; city, businesses focus on bigger issue

A group of homeless people walk toward the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:18 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spend a minute walking around 4th Street in Reno and odds are you’ve seen a homeless person.

“I do think we could do more to help facilitate more services for the under served population,” said Dylan Evans with Record Street Brewing, a spot right in the heart of a dense homelessness.

With the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission behind Record Street Brewing, Evans has conversations daily with people who need help - and the conversations aren’t hostile.

“We don’t really deal with too many issues,” he said. “Some of (the homeless people) get loud. They do come in. 99 times out of 100 it’s super harmless.”

For Evans, the narrative needs to change. It’s not an ‘us versus them’ mentality. Scrap the negative stigma surrounding those who could use help. With easy access to liquor stores, and people who focus on enabling instead of accountability, real progress won’t happen until there is a commitment to understanding individual circumstances, he thinks.

“These people aren’t helpless,” said Evans. “They need help. But they’re not helpless. We can really work together as a community to offer more services for the community down here and be part of the solution, and not part of the problem.”

One solution that is in the works is the opening of a new Cares Campus near Governor’s Bowl Park off of 4th Street. On May 10 the city will start moving people away from dangerous areas.

“There have been shootings. There have been deaths. There have been rapes. And that is not anywhere or any situation where someone should be forced to live or be encouraged to live,” said City of Reno Public Information Officer, Jon Humbert.

Humbert says the new Cares Campus can serve 900 people a day.

“We want to give every single person who is living on the street right now the opportunity to find a way out of that life,” said Humbert.

With larger facilities, more services, and a new guarded, safe place to live the homeless population won’t feel like they’re on their own.

