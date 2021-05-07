Petals and Pottery event returns at The Wedge Ceramics Studio

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Wedge Ceramics Studio is hosting its first event since the pandemic began. Petals and Pottery is a popular annual Mother’s Day event and was cancelled last year. It’s a unique do-it-yourself flower bar. People can pick out of hundreds of handmade vases and make a bouquet of flowers for mom.

Co-owner Samantha Stremmel said its been challenging keeping up with COVID-19 regulations. During the last year the studio had to downsize and host small ceramics classes.

Stremmel said the event is a nice way to celebrate moms, support the studio, and especially local artists. “This is going to be a great event for the artists, they’ve actually been able to make something, with the idea they’re actually able to sell something and people are able to come out, its going to feel good.”

The event is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 2095 Dickerson Road.

