Peace officers honored at annual James D. Hoff Memorial Ceremony

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fallen Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was honored Friday morning at Idlewild Park at the 34th annual James D. Hoff Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony.

It was held Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. The annual ceremony honors those who protect us all, especially those who give the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Sergeant Ben Jenkins was shot and killed by a stranded driver last year near the town of Alamo. His name was one of three added to the Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Carson City on Thursday.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant John Lenz was also honored Friday at Idlewild Park. He received a survivor plaque after being shot in December 2020.

Sgt John Lenz received the James D Hoff Memorial survivor plaque for his strength in surviving being shot in December 2020. Thank you to our community for your support as well as the James D Hoff memorial board. pic.twitter.com/ghVrg5WNfL — Douglas Co Sheriff (@DouglasSheriff) May 7, 2021

