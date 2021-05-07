Advertisement

Peace officers honored at annual James D. Hoff Memorial Ceremony

James D. Hoff Memorial
James D. Hoff Memorial(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:49 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fallen Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was honored Friday morning at Idlewild Park at the 34th annual James D. Hoff Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony.

It was held Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. The annual ceremony honors those who protect us all, especially those who give the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Sergeant Ben Jenkins was shot and killed by a stranded driver last year near the town of Alamo. His name was one of three added to the Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Carson City on Thursday.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant John Lenz was also honored Friday at Idlewild Park. He received a survivor plaque after being shot in December 2020.

