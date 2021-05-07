Nevada college students may need vaccine to go on campus

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada’s college students could be required to have a COVID-19 vaccine before they can return to campus in the fall.

The Nevada System of Higher Education on Thursday said it is drafting plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for students, with some limited exceptions.

The plan would still need approval from the University of Nevada System Board of Regents and the Nevada Board of Public Health.

NHSE asks students and their families to prepare for the requirement. The NHSE asks students, faculty and staff to get COVID-19 vaccines.

“I fully support the implementation of a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students once it is legally viable,” Chancellor Melody Rose said in a statement. “Our students cannot afford further disruptions to their education if the virus is allowed to spread unabated, which continues to be a concern especially during the colder months.”

