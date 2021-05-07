Advertisement

Nevada college students may need vaccine to go on campus

COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
COVID-19 vaccine graphic.(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:07 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada’s college students could be required to have a COVID-19 vaccine before they can return to campus in the fall.

The Nevada System of Higher Education on Thursday said it is drafting plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for students, with some limited exceptions.

The plan would still need approval from the University of Nevada System Board of Regents and the Nevada Board of Public Health.

NHSE asks students and their families to prepare for the requirement. The NHSE asks students, faculty and staff to get COVID-19 vaccines.

“I fully support the implementation of a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students once it is legally viable,” Chancellor Melody Rose said in a statement. “Our students cannot afford further disruptions to their education if the virus is allowed to spread unabated, which continues to be a concern especially during the colder months.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Gorham is charged with burglary after authorities said a homeowner shot him early...
DCSO: Intruder shot by homeowner in Gardnerville
EB I80 is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a semi.
McQueen High School teacher identified as pedestrian killed on I-80
Jennifer Casper-Ross disappeared May 5, 2005.
Cold case: Foul play suspected in Reno woman’s disappearance in 2005
A Sparks Police Department officer fires at truck driven by Joseph Patrick Williams in the...
Video footage released of police shooting near Derby Dam
The scene of a crash on Interstate 80 just west of Rock Boulevard.
Two accidents on westbound I-80; one injured, but not seriously

Latest News

Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 2 deaths, 126 recoveries
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 1 death, 24 new cases
President Biden promotes job plan in Louisiana
COVID: Turning the corner with fewer cases