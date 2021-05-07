Advertisement

National Teacher of Year is Las Vegas special ed teacher

Teacher Juliana Urtubey, right, interacts with Kamari Wolfe in a class at Kermit R Booker Sr...
Teacher Juliana Urtubey, right, interacts with Kamari Wolfe in a class at Kermit R Booker Sr Elementary School Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. Urtubey is the the 2021 National Teacher of the Year. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:54 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The newly named National Teacher of the Year is a Las Vegas special education teacher.

Juliana Urtubey is the first Nevada teacher to win and was recognized with the award Thursday.

First lady Jill Biden surprised Urtubey in her classroom while in Las Vegas as part of a three-state visit to the U.S. West.

A fellow educator, Biden gave her flowers and said in an interview on CBS that Urtubey is “just the epitome of a great teacher.”

Urtubey says a silver lining to the coronavirus pandemic is that educators are embracing a flexible approach that meets students where they are.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Christian Gorham is charged with burglary after authorities said a homeowner shot him early...
DCSO: Intruder shot by homeowner in Gardnerville
EB I80 is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a semi.
McQueen High School teacher identified as pedestrian killed on I-80
Jennifer Casper-Ross disappeared May 5, 2005.
Cold case: Foul play suspected in Reno woman’s disappearance in 2005
A Sparks Police Department officer fires at truck driven by Joseph Patrick Williams in the...
Video footage released of police shooting near Derby Dam
The scene of a crash on Interstate 80 just west of Rock Boulevard.
Two accidents on westbound I-80; one injured, but not seriously

Latest News

Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 2 deaths, 126 recoveries
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 1 death, 24 new cases
COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Nevada college students may need vaccine to go on campus
Remembering fallen peace officers
Nevada Honors Fallen Police Officers in Carson City