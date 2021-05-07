National Teacher of Year is Las Vegas special ed teacher

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The newly named National Teacher of the Year is a Las Vegas special education teacher.

Juliana Urtubey is the first Nevada teacher to win and was recognized with the award Thursday.

First lady Jill Biden surprised Urtubey in her classroom while in Las Vegas as part of a three-state visit to the U.S. West.

A fellow educator, Biden gave her flowers and said in an interview on CBS that Urtubey is “just the epitome of a great teacher.”

Urtubey says a silver lining to the coronavirus pandemic is that educators are embracing a flexible approach that meets students where they are.

