Misconduct allegations shadow smart city proposal in Nevada

Blockchains, LLC logo.
Blockchains, LLC logo.(KOLO)
By SCOTT SONNER/Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:33 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A former school teacher has sued the CEO of a major cryptocurrency company that wants to build a smart city in the Nevada desert.

She’s accusing Blockchains CEO Jeff Berns and his wife of creating a hostile workplace and sexually harassing her at their Lake Tahoe home where she worked as a nanny, tutor and assistant.

Berns’ lawyers in turn are asking a judge to sanction the 45-year-old woman and her attorney.

They say her claims were concocted as part of an orchestrated plot to blackmail Berns while he was pushing a legislative proposal key to Blockchains’ plans to someday build a futuristic city east of Reno.

