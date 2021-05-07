Magnitude 4.7 quake between Truckee and Portola

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) -A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit at about 9:35 p.m. in California between Truckee and Portola, just north of Independence Lake, the Nevada Seismological Laboratory reported.

The magnitude could be revised as it is reviewed. The Nevada Seismological Laboratory has it as magnitude 4.7 on its Twitter reports and magnitude 5.3 on its website.

As of 10:10 p.m., the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office sad no damage had been reported.

That quake was nine minutes after a magnitude 3.2 in the same area. A magnitude 3.0 quake followed two minutes later.

It was reported to be 2 miles deep.

On the KOLO 8 News Now Facebook page, people from around the Sierra reported feeling it.

