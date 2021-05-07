Fire in southeast Reno on Friday afternoon
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department responded Friday to a fire in the 200 block of Smithridge Park in southeast Reno, near Peckham Lane and Smithridge Drive.
The fire was reported in the roof just before 3 p.m.
Fire crews expect to be on the scene at least until 5 p.m. and they ask people to avoid the area.
The cause of the fire and other details were not immediately available.
