Fire in southeast Reno on Friday afternoon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department responded Friday to a fire in the 200 block of Smithridge Park in southeast Reno, near Peckham Lane and Smithridge Drive.

The fire was reported in the roof just before 3 p.m.

Fire crews expect to be on the scene at least until 5 p.m. and they ask people to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire and other details were not immediately available.

