El Dorado Beach boat ramp not used this year

Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:06 PM PDT
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -Low lake levels prevent the city of South Lake Tahoe from opening the El Dorado Beach boat ramp this year, the city said Friday.

Boats without a motor can use the boat ramp to enter the lake if they are cleaned, drained and dry, the city said.

“At this time, the water is too low to safely launch a motorized boat at this location,” the city said in a statement.

To find another boat ramp for motorized boats, go to: https://tahoeboatinspections.com/.

