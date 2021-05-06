Advertisement

Yelp celebrates API Heritage month with local noodle tour

Twenty local businesses are participating in the tour.
Yelp celebrates API Heritage month with local noodle tour.
Yelp celebrates API Heritage month with local noodle tour.(Yelp)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:36 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - May is Asian Pacific Islander (API) Heritage month and Yelp is raising awareness, while supporting 20 local businesses. The review company launched the Common Thread Asian Noodle Tour.

Businesses range from long time local favorites to completely brand new. The tour offers noodle specials at $10 or less with a check in on Yelp. Yelp said it’s a unique way to educate the community about API heritage and culture.

Businesses are happy to participate and said food is more than just a meal on the table. “Asian culture in general, kind of has been over shadowed lately and its time to reconnect with food and kind of offer what we got,” said Kwok’s Bistro Manager Danny Nguyen.

Rice Box Kitchen’s Owner Perapol Damnernpholkul said, “With everything that’s happened last year, with all the violence and everything it’s a good time to bring everyone together. I just feel like kindness goes a long way.”

The month long tour also offers giveaways and virtual events, such as the Reno Taiko Takeover and Taste of the Philippines.

Click here to find out more about the tour.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Gorham is charged with burglary after authorities said a homeowner shot him early...
DCSO: Intruder shot by homeowner in Gardnerville
EB I80 is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a semi.
McQueen High School teacher identified as pedestrian killed on I-80
Jennifer Casper-Ross disappeared May 5, 2005.
Cold case: Foul play suspected in Reno woman’s disappearance in 2005
RPD is asking for the public's help in locating 17-year-old Preston Armstrong who was last seen...
Police looking for missing Reno teen
A Sparks Police Department officer fires at truck driven by Joseph Patrick Williams in the...
Video footage released of police shooting near Derby Dam

Latest News

Local business reacts to bringing back Cinco de Mayo celebrations
Local business reacts to bringing back Cinco de Mayo celebrations
Assembly Bill 286 would, in part, ban home-built firearms, also known as ghost guns or kit...
Nevada Bill Sparks Gun Violence Conversation
This scavenger hunt will send you and your loved ones to 20 different historic buildings across...
Carson Historical Scavenger Hunt
Some of the homes you'll be sent to can date back to the 1800's.
Historic Carson City Scavenger Hunt