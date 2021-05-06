Yelp celebrates API Heritage month with local noodle tour.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - May is Asian Pacific Islander (API) Heritage month and Yelp is raising awareness, while supporting 20 local businesses. The review company launched the Common Thread Asian Noodle Tour.

Businesses range from long time local favorites to completely brand new. The tour offers noodle specials at $10 or less with a check in on Yelp. Yelp said it’s a unique way to educate the community about API heritage and culture.

Businesses are happy to participate and said food is more than just a meal on the table. “Asian culture in general, kind of has been over shadowed lately and its time to reconnect with food and kind of offer what we got,” said Kwok’s Bistro Manager Danny Nguyen.

Rice Box Kitchen’s Owner Perapol Damnernpholkul said, “With everything that’s happened last year, with all the violence and everything it’s a good time to bring everyone together. I just feel like kindness goes a long way.”

The month long tour also offers giveaways and virtual events, such as the Reno Taiko Takeover and Taste of the Philippines.

Click here to find out more about the tour.

