Video footage released of police shooting near Derby Dam

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department on Wednesday released body camera footage of a shooting of a suspect who led authorities on a chase from Sparks to the Derby Dam area a year ago.

The footage shows Joseph Patrick Williams, 39, of Sparks flee from police at a convenience store at Victorian Avenue and Rock Boulevard on May 5, 2020, and lead police on a chase through the Sparks industrial section.

Williams got trapped at a dead end on Dermody Way and there was a standoff as police ordered him to leave the vehicle and he refused. Eventually, Williams took off, crashed through a fence and drove on private property, then did a U-turn and made it back out onto a street.

Police were unsuccessful in using a pursuit immobilization technique (PIT) and he continued east through the industrial area and entered Interstate 80 at Vista Boulevard.

Williams ran through two Nevada Highway Patrol spike strips before police used another PIT in the Derby Dam area. Williams’ truck spun, he drove back through officers and his vehicle became stuck on a patrol vehicle.

Officers got out of their cars and fired several shots at the truck.

Williams later got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for treatment.

He remains in custody in the Washoe County jail on several felony charges, including disobeying a police officer, being an ex-felon in possession of a gun and assault with a deadly weapon.

Williams has the charges pending in Washoe District Court, but no trial has been set.

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office will not make a ruling on the case until criminal charges against Williams have been resolved.

Link to Sparks Police Department YouTube page with other videos from the incident.