Two accidents on westbound I-80; one injured, but not seriously

The scene of a crash on Interstate 80 just west of Rock Boulevard.
The scene of a crash on Interstate 80 just west of Rock Boulevard.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was taken to the hospital after two accidents Wednesday evening on westbound Interstate 80 just west of Rock Boulevard, the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The first accident was a fender bender.

Traffic failed to slow for that accident and that caused the second accident where a person had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Three vehicles were involved in the second accident.

Interstate 80 lanes reopened a short time after the NHP had vehicles removed.

