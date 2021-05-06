Two accidents on westbound I-80; one injured, but not seriously

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was taken to the hospital after two accidents Wednesday evening on westbound Interstate 80 just west of Rock Boulevard, the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The first accident was a fender bender.

Traffic failed to slow for that accident and that caused the second accident where a person had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Three vehicles were involved in the second accident.

Interstate 80 lanes reopened a short time after the NHP had vehicles removed.

