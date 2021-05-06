Tuesday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Low pressure moving into the Pacific Northwest will bring stronger winds today along with isolated thunderstorms and blowing dust well east of Highway 395. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect through the evening for Pyramid Lake and Lake Tahoe due to gusty gusty winds creating rough boating conditions and high waves. Lighter breezes continue into Friday with cooler temperatures for Friday through the weekend.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

