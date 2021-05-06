The Road Ahead with RTC: Sparks Blvd. Project Update

SPONSORED: The RTC identified potential regional traffic impacts that could result from constructing the Sparks Boulevard Project simultaneously with construction of Phase 1 of the Pyramid Connector Project. To avoid regional traffic impacts and to expedite needed capacity improvements on Sparks Boulevard, improvements will advance in two phases. Phase 1 includes capacity improvements between Greg Street and the I-80 westbound ramps. These improvements do not include widening the roadway, so Phase 1 does not need to be included in the Environmental Assessment (EA) and can be completed sooner than the rest of the project and before Phase 1 of the Pyramid Connector Project begins. Construction of Phase 2 of the Sparks Boulevard Project (I-80 westbound ramps to Baring Boulevard) will commence following the completion of the Pyramid Connector Project.

Sparks Boulevard Project Improvement Phases:

Phase 1: Greg Street to I-80 Westbound Ramps • Restriping to 3 lanes each direction • Maintenance and rehabilitation of existing pavement • Safety improvements Phase 2: I-80 Westbound Ramps to Baring Boulevard • Widening the existing roadway to 3 lanes each direction • Roadway rehabilitation and construction of new travel lanes • Safety improvements • Multimodal improvements (pedestrian connectivity and bike lanes)

The RTC, in cooperation with the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and City of Sparks, have identified a preferred alternative for the corridor. The (2015) Corridor Study helped develop recommended improvements based on purpose, needs, and priorities. The recommended improvements were then refined into the preferred alternative based on input from the public, understanding planned improvements adjacent to the corridor, land-use development, and traffic volume forecasts based on growth in our community. The recommended improvements were further evaluated on their benefit or impact to several criteria including safety, bicycle/pedestrian access, right-of-way, wetlands, drainage, recreational/historical features, traffic operations and cost. The findings from this evaluation are incorporated into the development of the EA for Phase 2 of the project.

The project team is working on advancing design of Phase 1 to meet the planned construction start date in 2022. Additionally, the team is working on the draft Environmental Assessment that captures and reviews the environmental effects of Phase 2 of the project (an EA is not necessary for the recommended improvements planned for Phase 1, allowing it to advance more quickly). Once a draft EA is completed, we will conduct a public information meeting with a 30-day comment period for the community to review the draft EA and provide feedback on mitigation efforts and environmental effects of the preferred alternative. The public information meeting and comment period is scheduled to occur winter 2021.

The RTC always welcomes your comments and questions. Visit the project website for current information, to leave a comment and to subscribe for updates or call the project hotline at (775) 789-9809.