Social issues in the classroom, curriculum changes spark debate

Elementary student
Elementary student(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:40 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Our children are growing up in a complex world with a diverse population, dealing with issues of race, fairness and cultural differences.

At some point they will be exposed to all of this and begin to find their own place and voice in the ongoing conversation. The question is how and when do we begin to prepare them for that journey.

The school district is proposing changes to its curriculum that would begin that process as early as kindergarten through the 5th grade.

“We’re seeing evidence that our students want to talk about it,” says Dr. Troy Parks, the Washoe County School District’s chief Academics Officer. “So we want to equip our teachers with the skills to teach our students to be champions of each other and making sure everybody is being heard.”

There has been, as you might imagine, some blow back. Parent Bernadine Rose is quick to say she believes the district’s intent was coming from the right place, but the thought of hearing terms like ‘white privilege’ in the classroom may have the opposite effect, causing kids to look for differences in their classmates.

“Should I feel guilty based on my race. Is this person thinking I’m racist based on the color of my skin or are they going to judge me based on that?”

And, in any case, she says kindergarten through 5th grade is too early to tackle issues like this.

“My son who is in kindergarten I don’t believe he’s of age to understand what’s going on. So, it would be difficult to teach him this.”

Parks says that’s not the aim at all. “We want to equip our students at early ages to have appropriate conversations and discourse about things going on across our nation.”

The school district says it still wants to hear input from parents like Bernadine Rose. There’s more information and a frequently asked question section on their website https://www.washoeschools.net/. They’ll have an opportunity to give feedback there.

The issue comes before the school board on the 25th.

