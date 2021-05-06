Reno Gastro Project provides meals on Cinco de Mayo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Gastro Project provided dinner to about 30 to 35 at-risk and homeless youth on Wednesday at the Eddy House for Cinco de Mayo.

Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen provided dinner.

The Reno Gastro Project buys meals at full price from local restaurants to serve to people facing insecurity. It uses donations from the public to buy the meails.

Mari Chuy’s was the 25th restaurant to participate. The Project has purchased more than 1,000 meals since February.

More information: https://www.renogastroproject.org.

