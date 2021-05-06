Person of interest sought in burglary investigation
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:34 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released photos Thursday of a person of interest wanted in connection with a burglary and unlawful use of credit card investigation.
The crimes were committed at or near casinos in Stateline and at stores in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.
If you can identify the person in the surveillance photos, you are asked to contact investigator Steven Schultz at 775-782-6206. Reference case number 21SO10875.
