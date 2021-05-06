Advertisement

Moderna: Vaccine boosters likely needed every 9-12 months

By CNN staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:01 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you think you’re fully vaccinated against COVID, you may not be done yet.

Moderna president Dr. Stephen Hoge said booster shots will likely be needed every 9 to 12 months.

A study by the drugmaker shows about half the participants no longer have detectable immunity against the newest COVID variants, but they do seem to have retained immunity against the original coronavirus strain.

Moderna has said its booster vaccine can protect people against the so-called South Africa and Brazil variants.

It’s believed the virus is likely to continue on several evolutionary paths and the drugmaker said it will continue developing vaccines for them.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Gorham is charged with burglary after authorities said a homeowner shot him early...
DCSO: Intruder shot by homeowner in Gardnerville
EB I80 is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a semi.
McQueen High School teacher identified as pedestrian killed on I-80
Jennifer Casper-Ross disappeared May 5, 2005.
Cold case: Foul play suspected in Reno woman’s disappearance in 2005
A Sparks Police Department officer fires at truck driven by Joseph Patrick Williams in the...
Video footage released of police shooting near Derby Dam
RPD is asking for the public's help in locating 17-year-old Preston Armstrong who was last seen...
Police looking for missing Reno teen

Latest News

FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
Biden to push his big infrastructure plan in GOP stronghold
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019 photo, a clearing late-day storm adds drama in the sky over a...
Biden’s plan would boost conservation of US lands, waters
Bald eagles are pictured Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Goose Lake near Waseca, Minn. The Biden...
US proposes ending rule that weakened wild bird protections
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, demonstrators hold signs in front of the Edward W....
Judge temporarily stays ruling in eviction moratorium case