Local business reacts to bringing back Cinco de Mayo celebrations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Cinco de Mayo is one of the most critical events for many restaurants and businesses. The owner at Chihuahua’s Cantina and Grill located in South Reno said they haven’t seen this amount of people inside their location in more than a year.

Last year at Chihuahua’s the mixing of margaritas and the fresh hot food served right to your table was nowhere to be seen due to the pandemic. The restaurant was only allowed to do take-out and to-go orders. Since limits to capacity and just the enforcing of face coverings and social distancing, Eduardo Arzate Reza, Assistant General Manager said their guests can now have the full experience.

“Having restrictions being put on them, to have them be six feet apart, with only 4 people at a table, we had to tell the people no, and it hurts us, it hurts them, and it hurts the restaurant,” Arzate Reza said.

Last year the restaurant only made 30% of their normal sales for the holiday. Dora Rivera, the owner said on Cinco de Mayo they double their daily profits. She said when it is canceled her business suffers drastically.

“We didn’t have enough employees, we were very shorthanded,” Rivera said. “We still are shorthanded, but we can handle it, the employees for us are the most important people in the restaurant "

Arzate Reza said having this celebration back allows staff to make more money and be able to pay their bills. Helping them keep a roof over their head during these tough times.

“Having all these people here, having all these customers coming in to see us it helps our staff too, it helps support local businesses, it helps put money out there in the economy,” Arzate Reza said.

Celebrating Mexico’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla is something many may overlook, but it has the power of helping a business stay afloat.

