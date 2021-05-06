Las Vegas council OK’s 5-year ban on pet abusers owning animals

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas city officials are giving municipal judges power to ban someone who mistreats or kills a pet from owning another animal for up to five years.

The city ordinance approved Wednesday also makes it illegal to tether a pet outside for more than 10 hours during a 24-hour period - or at all during a National Weather Service heat advisory.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the change brings Las Vegas into line with neighboring jurisdictions.

Councilman Stavros Anthony began pushing for stricter measures in January, after a series of publicized incidents of animal abuse.

