Historic Carson City Scavenger Hunt

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to take part in a Carson City scavenger hunt and you can play on your own schedule.

The goal is to help promote a better understanding of the rich history in northern Nevada.

This is the twelfth scavenger hunt organized by the Carson City Historic Resources Commission because May is the historical preservation and archaeological awareness month.

This scavenger hunt will send you and your loved ones to 20 different historic buildings across 70 acres of the city’s historic core.

“It’ll probably take a good half a day to walk around the district and find them all. You just have to pay attention,” said Carson City Historic Resources Commission Chairman, Mike Drews.

This year’s theme is historic foundations.

Click here to get a list of 20 pictures of the foundations. You can download an online scavenger hunt guide to your phone or on paper.

It’s your mission to find the exact match and write down the address.

The people who accomplish this task will have their names entered into a drawing to win a gift card to The Fox Brewpub, but you must complete the challenge by May 28 at 5:00 p.m.

You can turn hard copies of the scavenger hunt into the Planning Office at 108 East Proctor Street during regular business hours.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.