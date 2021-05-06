Happy 95th birthday, Evelyn Mount!

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pillar of the Northern Nevada community celebrates a big milestone Thursday.

Happy birthday, Evelyn Mount! She turns 95 years old.

Mount moved to Reno in the 1970′s and started her own food bank to food our area’s hungry.

The Evelyn Mount Community Outreach Program fed tens of thousands of people over a period of more than four decades.

She retired back in 2018.

A photo from Evelyn Mount's 94th birthday celebration on May 6, 2020. (Reno Police Department)

