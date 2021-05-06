Advertisement

Flags at half-staff to honor Nevada peace officers killed in line of duty

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:39 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags to half-staff Wednesday in honor of the Nevada peace officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

“The State of Nevada owes a debt of gratitude to the men and women who serve as law enforcement officers in our State and throughout the nation, who risk their lives for the continued peace, safety, and security of our society,” said Gov. Sisolak. “This year, we reflect on the lives and legacies of the Nevada Department of Public Safety - Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Erik Lloyd, and Nye County Sheriff Office Bailiff Gerald Smith, who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the residents of our great State.”

The Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will be held Thursday, May 6.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings beginning Thursday, May 6 until sunset.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EB I80 is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a semi.
McQueen High School teacher identified as pedestrian killed on I-80
Crash on South Virginia causes power outages in the area
South Virginia reopens between Moana and Gentry after hit-and-run crash
Christian Gorham is charged with burglary after authorities said a homeowner shot him early...
DCSO: Intruder shot by homeowner in Gardnerville
The Board of County Commissioners will meet Monday at 10 a.m. for a special meeting regarding...
State approves Washoe County’s COVID reopening plan
Douglas County Sheriff's office logo.
Trespassing death under investigation in Wellington

Latest News

DETER Offices, Carson City
Money headed to DETER one way or another
A Sparks Police Department officer fires at truck driven by Joseph Patrick Williams in the...
Video footage released of police shooting near Derby Dam
This Dec. 7, 2010 file photo shows The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas luxury resort casino and...
3 Vegas casinos fully opening after 80% worker vaccinations
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 29 new cases, 62 recoveries