Flags at half-staff to honor Nevada peace officers killed in line of duty

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags to half-staff Wednesday in honor of the Nevada peace officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

“The State of Nevada owes a debt of gratitude to the men and women who serve as law enforcement officers in our State and throughout the nation, who risk their lives for the continued peace, safety, and security of our society,” said Gov. Sisolak. “This year, we reflect on the lives and legacies of the Nevada Department of Public Safety - Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Erik Lloyd, and Nye County Sheriff Office Bailiff Gerald Smith, who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the residents of our great State.”

The Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will be held Thursday, May 6.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings beginning Thursday, May 6 until sunset.

