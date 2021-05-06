Community asked to help identify man found dead at Dick Taylor Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who was found dead at Dick Taylor Park.

He died on March 27, 2021 and is believed to have been homeless.

According to the medical examiner, he was found wearing an orange winter coat, neon yellow sweater, white t-shirt, black athletic pants, and grey sneakers.

A walker was found near his body so he may have suffered from limited mobility, the medical examiner’s office reported.

His cause and manner of death is still under investigation but foul play is not suspected.

Officials have tried fingerprinting, and interviewing residents at homeless shelters and encampments, but are now asking the community for help in identifying the man.

“I hope someone in the community will recognize this man so he can have the dignity of dying with his name,” says Justin Norton, WCRMEO Operations Manager. “We would also be able to locate his family and give them closure.”

If you recognize him, you’re asked to call the Medical Examiner’s Office at (775) 785-6114 and reference case number 2021-01480.

