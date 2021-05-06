Advertisement

Community asked to help identify man found dead at Dick Taylor Park

The man was found dead in Dick Taylor Park and is believed to have been homeless.
The man was found dead in Dick Taylor Park and is believed to have been homeless.(Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:45 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who was found dead at Dick Taylor Park.

He died on March 27, 2021 and is believed to have been homeless.

According to the medical examiner, he was found wearing an orange winter coat, neon yellow sweater, white t-shirt, black athletic pants, and grey sneakers.

A walker was found near his body so he may have suffered from limited mobility, the medical examiner’s office reported.

His cause and manner of death is still under investigation but foul play is not suspected.

Officials have tried fingerprinting, and interviewing residents at homeless shelters and encampments, but are now asking the community for help in identifying the man.

“I hope someone in the community will recognize this man so he can have the dignity of dying with his name,” says Justin Norton, WCRMEO Operations Manager. “We would also be able to locate his family and give them closure.”

If you recognize him, you’re asked to call the Medical Examiner’s Office at (775) 785-6114 and reference case number 2021-01480.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Gorham is charged with burglary after authorities said a homeowner shot him early...
DCSO: Intruder shot by homeowner in Gardnerville
EB I80 is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a semi.
McQueen High School teacher identified as pedestrian killed on I-80
Jennifer Casper-Ross disappeared May 5, 2005.
Cold case: Foul play suspected in Reno woman’s disappearance in 2005
A Sparks Police Department officer fires at truck driven by Joseph Patrick Williams in the...
Video footage released of police shooting near Derby Dam
RPD is asking for the public's help in locating 17-year-old Preston Armstrong who was last seen...
Police looking for missing Reno teen

Latest News

Yelp celebrates API Heritage month with local noodle tour.
Yelp celebrates API Heritage month with local noodle tour
Local business reacts to bringing back Cinco de Mayo celebrations
Local business reacts to bringing back Cinco de Mayo celebrations
Assembly Bill 286 would, in part, ban home-built firearms, also known as ghost guns or kit...
Nevada Bill Sparks Gun Violence Conversation
This scavenger hunt will send you and your loved ones to 20 different historic buildings across...
Carson Historical Scavenger Hunt