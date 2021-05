RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Wednesday will be toasty, with valleys warming back into the mid to upper 80s. Expect sunshine and 75 for the Tahoe Basin. A cold front will whip up the wind on Thursday and Friday, and usher in cooler temperatures through the weekend. Temperatures will start to rebound again on Mother’s Day. These changes will be dry for most areas. -Jeff